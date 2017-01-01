 

Share a link to your calendar

Stop wasting time by fiddling with appointment scheduling tools.
Simply get a secret link to your Google Calendar within two clicks.

Features

Share your Google calendar via a private link that you can send by email, instant message, or social media.
The recipient can then find a time that works for them and reply back to you.

Super simple, yet powerful

It literally takes two clicks to get a private link to your Google calendar. You can then share your link with someone you're trying to schedule an appointment with.

Privacy, please

Only people who you share your link with can see your calendar. You can decide whether you want full event titles to be shown, or just display "busy"-labels.

On any device

Your shared calendar looks georgeous on any device. It adapts automatically to the size of the viewer's screen on mobile devices.

Yours, forever

Once you've got your link, it will stay the same forever. So go ahead, add it to your email signature at work, your LinkedIn profile, or your Slack user page.

Go custom

When you upgrade to a paid plan, you'll be able to choose a custom vanity URL. Go from cal.tf/238abb4kjs to cal.tf/mike - much nicer, no?

All your calendars

Regardless of whether you're using Google Calendar, Outlook.com / Office 365, or even want to include your upcoming Facebook events - share a unified view.

img

Always up to date.

How do we do it, you ask?

We put a lot of effort into making sure "it just works". Two clicks, and you're done!

We connect to your calendar in the background and generate a private link for you. Every time someone you've shared your secret link with visits your calendar, your events will automagically update in the background, so that they always get the up-to-date scoop on when you're busy. Cool, eh?

Share any calendar

No matter how you're currently managing your calendar, we've integrated cal.tf with a range of different services so that you can share your Google Calendar, Outlook.com / Office 365 calendar, or even your Facebook events.

04 brand
03 brand
06 brand

Simple Pricing

When signing up, you'll start out on our free plan. People visiting your shared calendar will see ads.
To turn off ads, upgrade to one of our paid plans.
You'll also be able to choose a custom vanity URL (e.g. cal.tf/joe) when upgrading to a paid plan.

Free Plan
  • Unlimited calendars
  • Ad-supported sharing page
  • E-Mail Support
  •  
$0
per month
Sign up
Professional Plan
  • Unlimited calendars
  • Ad-free sharing page
  • Custom URL (e.g. cal.tf/mike)
  • E-Mail Support
$2.99
per month
Sign up
Enterprise Plan
  • Unlimited calendars
  • Ad-free sharing page
  • Custom URL (e.g. cal.tf/company-joe)
  • E-Mail & Phone Support
$6.99
per month/employee
Sign up

Give it a try

The best way to share your calendar

Get Started Now