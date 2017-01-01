Share your Google calendar via a private link that you can send by email, instant message, or social media.
The recipient can then find a time that works for them and reply back to you.
It literally takes two clicks to get a private link to your Google calendar. You can then share your link with someone you're trying to schedule an appointment with.
Only people who you share your link with can see your calendar. You can decide whether you want full event titles to be shown, or just display "busy"-labels.
Your shared calendar looks georgeous on any device. It adapts automatically to the size of the viewer's screen on mobile devices.
Once you've got your link, it will stay the same forever. So go ahead, add it to your email signature at work, your LinkedIn profile, or your Slack user page.
When you upgrade to a paid plan, you'll be able to choose a custom vanity URL. Go from cal.tf/238abb4kjs to cal.tf/mike - much nicer, no?
Regardless of whether you're using Google Calendar, Outlook.com / Office 365, or even want to include your upcoming Facebook events - share a unified view.
We put a lot of effort into making sure "it just works". Two clicks, and you're done!
We connect to your calendar in the background and generate a private link for you. Every time someone you've shared your secret link with visits your calendar, your events will automagically update in the background, so that they always get the up-to-date scoop on when you're busy. Cool, eh?
When signing up, you'll start out on our free plan. People visiting your shared calendar will see ads.To turn off ads, upgrade to one of our paid plans.You'll also be able to choose a custom vanity URL (e.g. cal.tf/joe) when upgrading to a paid plan.